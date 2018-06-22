Iowa DNR encourages paddlers to stay off rain swollen rivers

The Iowa DNR is encouraging all paddlers to stay on lakes and flat-water while the rivers are high due to heavy rain.

Rivers in Iowa are swelling and streams are swift due to recent heavy rainfall.

Terry Nittler of the Des Moines Power Boat Club estimates about 90 percent of paddlers on high water have little to no experience and many are not wearing life jackets.

“We’ve rescued five paddlers since May 1st on the Des Moines River during high water conditions,” Nittler said.

Some rivers could continue to rise as more rain falls across Iowa.

Iowa DNR River Programs Outreach Coordinator Todd Robertson said that even experienced paddlers should stay off rain swollen rivers.

“Swollen rivers are super powerful and have unpredictable current along with tons of wood debris coming downstream to form deadly 'strainers,' Robertson said. "If you get into a situation where you are struggling and fighting the current, the river will win."

To keep up with the latest river conditions visit the USGS website.