Iowa DNR investigating manure spill in Clinton County

The Iowa DNR found manure in a tributary of Silver Creek flowing into Silver Creek and about three miles to the Mississippi River when performing a follow-up check on manure application just north of Clinton.

The manure came from an overflowing storage basin at Blue Hyll Dairy. The dairy hired a manure applicator, Waste Management Ag Services of Dubuque, to land apply manure. The basin has stopped overflowing.

A DNR inspector found the basin had been overflowing for some time. An unknown amount of manure reached the creeks. There were no signs of a fish kill in the creeks.

Recent heavy rains have affected some manure storage structures in the state. However, the DNR recommends that livestock producers contact the local DNR field office for help when faced with issues because of rainfall. Exploring alternatives for manure application and storage before it’s a problem is better than dealing with a manure release.

The DNR will continue to monitor the situation and cleanup, and will consider appropriate enforcement action.

