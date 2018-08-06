Iowa DNR monitoring diesel spill near Peosta

The DNR is on site at a leaking diesel tank northeast of Peosta in Dubuque County.

The leak was discovered at 9:20 a.m. Monday, coming from a 2.5 million gallon aboveground bulk storage tank at the BP facility on Old Highway Road.

An unknown amount of diesel has reached a tributary of the South Fork of Catfish Creek. Sheen from the diesel can be seen downstream at Cottingham Road.

“The company placed absorbent booms and vacuum trucks at several downstream locations, including Cottingham Road, to capture the fuel. They’ve also transferred a significant amount of the diesel fuel from the leaking tank to another tank,” said Tom McCarthy, an environmental specialist at the DNR’s Manchester field office.

“They expect to have the tank nearly empty by 7:30 p.m., allowing them to inspect the leaking seal,” he added.

The DNR will monitor cleanup activities and assist in preventing additional impacts downstream. DNR will also consider appropriate enforcement action.

