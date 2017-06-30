Iowa DNR to conduct Operation Dry Water over holiday weekend

The Iowa DNR has announced a new initiative for the Fourth of July weekend to help keep boaters safe.

They say they will be conducting heightened enforcement of boating under the influence as a part of Operation Dry Water. The aim is to decrease the number of crashes and deaths.

From June 30 to July 2, boaters will likely notice an increase in the number of officers on the water and at boating checkpoints across the country.

"As a part of the community ourselves, we want to ensure that recreational boaters, paddlers, and anyone enjoying our waters have a safe place to spend their time on the water, " says Jeff Swearngin, DNR’s law enforcement bureau chief.

The DNR would like to remind boaters this weekend to drive sober and wear life jackets. According to the 2015 US Coast Guard Recreational Boating Statistics, 85 percent of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket.