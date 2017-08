A plan to widen sections of Highway 30 from two lanes to four lanes is moving forward with the Iowa Department of Transportation. On Tuesday morning, August 8, the Iowa Transportation Commission approved the U.S. 30 Corridor Prioritization.

We're told that this approval will move the project along, but it is not a done deal yet. Part of the proposed expansion is from Calamus to DeWitt.

