Iowa DOT distributing updated 2017-2018 Iowa Bicycle Map

The Iowa Department of Transportation is now distributing the 2017-2018 Iowa Bicycle Map.

According to the department's website, the publication has been updated to show new four-foot or wider paved shoulders and recreational trails completed since the 2015-2016 version was published.

The map highlights bike-friendly routes by identifying bike trails and traffic levels on all paved roads.

It also includes insets of Iowa's sixteen largest cities, including the Quad Cities inset pictured above.

The DOT says a person riding a bicycle on a public road has all the rights applicable to the driver of a motor vehicle and is required to know and obey all traffic laws and rules of the road.

To assist bicycles in understanding their rights and responsibilities, a section of the map is dedicated to highlighting rules of the road for bicyclists.

You can find the 2017-2018 Iowa Bicycle Map at the link attached to this story.