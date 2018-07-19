Iowa DOT looking for feedback on Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan

The Iowa DOT and Iowa Transportation Commission is looking for input about the Iowa Bicycle and Pedestrian Long-Range Plan.

This plan will be used as a strategy for multimodal transportation over the next three decades.

The plan has three objectives:





Improve project-level coordination within the Iowa DOT.



Serve as a guide for decision-making about bicycle and pedestrian programs and facilities for the Iowa DOT.



Provide consistency and mobility for bicycle users and pedestrians statewide.



The Iowa DOT says the plan will help improve safety for everyone on the road, reducing crashes and fatalities on Iowa roadways. It will also align to federal regulations requiring that design of transportation facilities accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists.

The Iowa DOT created the Iowa Bicycle and Pedestrian Long-Range Plan to help consistently implement best practices in regard to transportation facilities.

You can view the plan at the Iowa DOT's website.

The Iowa DOT will be accepting comments from the public about the plan through September 4.

Send your comments to the Iowa DOT, Office of Systems Planning, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, or call 515-239-1520, or email Iowa.Motion@iowadot.us