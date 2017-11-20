Iowa DOT message to drivers, "Buckle up, Pilgrim"

With Thanksgiving upon us, the Iowa Department of Transportation is getting festive once again with their roadside electronic signs. The signs, found on the sides of interstates throughout the state, have received attention in the past for their holiday messages and plays with song lyrics.

Their latest offering not only plays on the holiday theme, but also gives homage to Iowa native John Wayne. The sign reads simply "Buckle up, pilgrim", a reference to the first Thanksgiving and a name John Wayne uses dozens of times in the film The Man who Shot Liberty Valance.

Check out the Iowa Department of Transportation website to see past offerings and have a Happy Thanksgiving!