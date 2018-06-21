Iowa DOT seeking input on Iowa's rest areas

The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking for help making a plan that outlines how to manage the rest areas across the state.

This draft plan and public input period is part of the Iowa DOT’s Statewide Rest Area System planning study that has been ongoing since 2013.

As part of the DOT’s responsibilities, assets within the transportation system are regularly evaluated.

The DOT will use the comments collected to create a final plan for the future of rest areas in Iowa.

You can read about the plan, watch a video about it, or submit a comment by visiting https://iowadot.gov/restareaplan. Comments will be accepted until September 2019.

You can also request additional information regarding the Iowa Rest Area Management Plan by contacting the Iowa DOT’s Office of Location and Environment, 800 Lincoln Way, Ames, Iowa 50010, phone 515-239-1225.