Iowa DOT will let cities turn traffic cameras back on- UPDATE

UPDATE: The city of Muscatine issued a statement that says, "Local government is best able to address the concerns of and the safety of its citizens. As of today, no decision as to when the traffic cameras will be turned back on has been made."

The cameras can be turned back on state highways that the Iowa Department of Transportation shut-down. That's the response to a ruling Friday, April 27, 2018, that said I-DOT cannot regulate traffic cameras operated by cities.

In a statement, the agency said, "We respect and uphold the Court’s decision, which places regulation of ATE (Automated Traffic Enforcement) systems in the hands of the legislature."

It went on to say that cities may immediately resume operation of the cameras that were ordered removed. In addition, the DOT will no longer enforce its rules that require cities to justify camera placement based on traffic safety.

The cities of Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Muscatine filed the lawsuit saying I-DOT did not have the authority to regulate city-owned and operated traffic cameras.

The DOT says cities installing any traffic camera systems will still need to obtain permission to place structures on the state highway right-of-way.

