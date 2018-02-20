Iowa Department of Corrections looking for work release escapee

The Iowa Department of Corrections is asking for help from the community in locating a work release escapee.

They are searching for 28-year-old Scotty Shane Buckholtz who is convicted of assault with bodily injury or mental illness, tampering with witness or juror and domestic assault in Muscatine County. Buckholtz walked away from the Davenport work release Monday night, Feb. 19.

Buckholtz is described as 6'3" white male, weighing approximately 215 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on December 28, 2017.

Anyone with information on Buckholtz's whereabouts is encouraged to contact local police.