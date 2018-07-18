Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs names Cedar County a new Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has named Cedar County a new Iowa Great Place and re-designated nine existing Iowa Great Places and five Cultural & Entertainment Districts across the state.

Chris Kramer, acting director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs elaborated "We're proud to add Cedar County to the Iowa Great Places program, and I'm eager to see how they'll use this opportunity to keep growing."

The Iowa Great Places program recognizes and partners with Iowans who cultivate the unique and authentic qualities of their local places – neighborhoods, districts or regions – and make them great places to live and work. Iowa Great Places receive access to professional training, technical assistance, a network of vibrant communities and passionate leaders, and other state and local resources.

Meanwhile, the Cultural & Entertainment District designation recognizes well-identified, walkable, mixed-use, compact areas of a city or county in which a high concentration of cultural facilities serves as an anchor. To be designated, a Cultural & Entertainment District must be an area where arts and cultural activities already thrive. Currently, Iowa has seven Cultural & Entertainment Districts.

Iowa Great Places Re-Designation:

City of Coon Rapids & Whiterock Conservancy

City of Davenport's Main Street Landing

City of Decorah

City of Dubuque’s Driftless North End

City of Guttenberg

Cities of Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty

City of Marion

City of Perry

Van Buren County

Cultural & Entertainment Districts:

Downtown Dubuque Cultural Corridor

Fairfield Cultural & Entertainment District

Downtown Davenport Cultural & Entertainment District

Cody Road Cultural & Entertainment District

Cedar Falls Downtown District