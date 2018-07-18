Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs names Cedar County a new Iowa Great Place

The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs has named Cedar County a new Iowa Great Place and re-designated nine existing Iowa Great Places and five Cultural & Entertainment Districts across the state.
Chris Kramer, acting director of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs elaborated "We're proud to add Cedar County to the Iowa Great Places program, and I'm eager to see how they'll use this opportunity to keep growing."
The Iowa Great Places program recognizes and partners with Iowans who cultivate the unique and authentic qualities of their local places – neighborhoods, districts or regions – and make them great places to live and work. Iowa Great Places receive access to professional training, technical assistance, a network of vibrant communities and passionate leaders, and other state and local resources.
Meanwhile, the Cultural & Entertainment District designation recognizes well-identified, walkable, mixed-use, compact areas of a city or county in which a high concentration of cultural facilities serves as an anchor. To be designated, a Cultural & Entertainment District must be an area where arts and cultural activities already thrive. Currently, Iowa has seven Cultural & Entertainment Districts.
Iowa Great Places Re-Designation:
City of Coon Rapids & Whiterock Conservancy
City of Davenport's Main Street Landing
City of Decorah
City of Dubuque’s Driftless North End
City of Guttenberg
Cities of Iowa City, Coralville and North Liberty
City of Marion
City of Perry
Van Buren County
Cultural & Entertainment Districts:
Downtown Dubuque Cultural Corridor
Fairfield Cultural & Entertainment District
Downtown Davenport Cultural & Entertainment District
Cody Road Cultural & Entertainment District
Cedar Falls Downtown District