Iowa Department of Education celebrates new law for career guidance

The Iowa Department of Education is celebrating a new law that continues funding for career guidance programs.

The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act was signed into law today by President Trump. The law provides almost $1.2 billion in federal support for programs in all 50 states and U.S. territories, including support for integrated career pathways programs.

Iowa receives nearly $12 million annually, equally divided between secondary education and community colleges.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise released the following statement in response to the new law.