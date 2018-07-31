Iowa Department of Education celebrates new law for career guidance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) — The Iowa Department of Education is celebrating a new law that continues funding for career guidance programs.
The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act was signed into law today by President Trump. The law provides almost $1.2 billion in federal support for programs in all 50 states and U.S. territories, including support for integrated career pathways programs.
Iowa receives nearly $12 million annually, equally divided between secondary education and community colleges.
Iowa Department of Education Director Ryan Wise released the following statement in response to the new law.
I’m pleased with the broad, bipartisan support for this important federal legislation. The Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act aligns well with our statewide efforts to embed career guidance into students’ educational experiences, better prepare students for higher-level academic and technical training, and expand access to high-quality programs in both high school and community colleges.
"The legislation further supports existing state efforts to strengthen student engagement and advance quality career pathways. These efforts to integrate technical, academic and employability skills in real-world learning experiences that align with regional economic demands is also in line with the Future Ready Iowa goal that calls for 70 percent of Iowans in the workforce to have education or training beyond high school by the year 2025.”