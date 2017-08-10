Iowa Disability Rights releases report on the Eldora Boys State Training School

A new report is accusing a boys training school in Iowa of using harmful punishment methods on residents who suffer from mental illnesses.

A 32-page report from Disability Rights Iowa launched an investigation into the Eldora Boys State Training School. In its report, it claims staff members at the facility often restrain boys using what is called ‘the wrap’, where the staff wraps the boys and bonds them to beds as a way of punishment.

The report also says nearly three-fourths of inmates have been placed in seclusion. The report goes on to say the facility is severely lacking in mental health staff, despite two-thirds of the population on psychiatric medication.

Governor Reynolds on Monday called the Director of DHS to handle the accusations saying, "This is a tough tough population that has committed some very serious crimes so they are looking at how they can best manage that."

The Department of Human Services oversees the correctional facility. Its director, Jerry Foxhoven is standing firm saying, "Actually if you look at those wraps they look horrible in the picture. But they are really made not to injure people. They don`t have metal cords on them, no metal snaps or anything like that. This is done to protect the boy that is there."

Foxhoven says something does need to be done to improve the mental health services but says the punishment methods are in compliance with department policy.

Foxhoven also says the report has a number of inaccuracies, like comparing the Eldora Correctional Facility to other juvenile delinquent centers, "The other comparison they often make is none of the other juvenile facilities in Iowa have these requirements or do these things. In these other facilities, these kids haven`t been convicted."

