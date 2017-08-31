Iowa Eco Farmer

The so-called "dead zone" in the Gulf of Mexico is so deprived of oxygen, there's practically no marine life there, and scientists say this year the zone is the largest ever since tracking began more than 30 years ago. The cause is the growth of algae stimulated by fertilizer and animal waste runoff flowing into the gulf from farmlands in the Mississippi basin. That's a problem some concerned farmers are trying to solve, as Gary Strieker reports.

Seth Watkins runs a farm in southwestern Iowa, hundreds of miles from the Mississippi river. He says, "Water's life, and cattle need it to cool off and they need it to drink"

He knows that any fertilizer or animal waste runoff from his land will be carried far downstream by creeks and tributaries that will reach the Mississippi and eventually the Gulf of Mexico,

Feeding the dead zone where virtually no life can survive. "If something leaves my farm, I’m responsible for it. But we're moving in the right direction. We're finding practices that do keep the nutrients on the farm where they belong."

Unlike most farmers, Watkins is not trying to maximize corn production with heavy chemical fertilizing and short rotations between corn and soybeans.

He says he's respecting the land, protecting soil with as little tilling as possible, smart rotational grazing, and using cover crops to keep the soil intact.

By minimizing chemical fertilizers, diversifying the use of his land between several different crops and pastures for his cows, he's actually improved his bottom line.

Watkins says, "And we're doing a lot better in accomplishing that mission by working with mother nature than we ever did when we were trying to fight her."

Farmers like Watkins are bucking common practice in the Corn Belt, and it's working for them. And for the Mississippi

from this American land, Gary Strieker for NBC news.

