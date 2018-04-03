Iowa Farm Bureau to offer health coverage option

The Iowa Farm Bureau can now offer health coverage thanks to a new law in the state.

Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a measure Monday that allows the Farm Bureau to partner with an insurance provider. The health care option is exempt from state and federal rules.

Prior to the Affordable Care Act, Iowa Farm Bureau President Craig Hill said they were able to offer this option to their members.

“We’ve done this for members for decades,” Hill said. “And all we’re doing is restoring what we had been doing previously.”

He says for some, it will cost premiums by about 50 percent.

“There are 20 thousand to 30 thousand people left in this category, in the individual market, that need help, that are without insurance, or they’re without affordable insurance,” Hill said.

The bureau is working with Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield to come create this program. Hill hopes enrollment will be possible sometime in October.

“We’d like to think that product delivery will be at the first of the year,” Hill said.

Many Iowa farmers, Hill says, have been hurting since the Affordable Care Act went into effect.

“They’re spending more than they are for their mortgage or for their living expenses,” Hill said. “It may be the majority of their living expenses. And many many farmers were looking for options in town to gain a job to join an employment pool in town, or their spouse would be looking for an off-farm job, just to secure healthcare.”

He hopes this partnership with Wellmark closes the gap.

“It’s been a growing concern and in some cases, I think you could call this a healthcare coverage crisis,” Hill said. “So we hope to give them an option and fill that void.”

Any self-employed person can contact the Iowa Farm Bureau to find out more about the health coverage. Hill says it will be available to any Iowa Farm Bureau member.

Preexisting conditions will not be covered.

