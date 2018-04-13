Iowa Farmers say they're not 'concerned' about Strawberry growth

Due to the cooler temperatures this Spring, some farmers in the Midwest have found it difficult to plant crops, specifically strawberries. Some farmers in the Green Bay area say they haven't started planting their berries due to the cold weather.

Strawberry season is approaching very quickly and berries at the 'Pride of The Wapsi Farm,' are covered with straw. According to the owner, Pat Dierickx, his 10,000 berries are doing fine compared to some Midwest farms.

"The weather has been very accommodating for strawberries this year, unlike last year," he said.

Dierickx says last year in late March when there was a stretch of warm weather, it caused their strawberries to bloom earlier than expected.

"When we got a heat wave early they all broke dormancy and I couldn't stop them from blooming," Dierickx said. He goes onto say strawberries get damaged when the temperature gets below 28 degrees. "Things that affect strawberries are aggressively cold weather conditions winters that will break the crowns and crack the crowns open and cause diseases to get in."

Cold temperatures are issues, but irrigation pipes are another element that's helped keep berries at a moderate temperature.

"I can sprinkle water on it and even if we see water or ice forming, it stays at 32 degrees or 31 degrees, therefore, it's protecting it from getting down below or near 28," he said.

So although there's a tight window to get the berries blooming, Dierickx says strawberry season should be a good one.