Iowa Gov. Reynolds says she would send troops to Mexico border

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is prepared to send National Guard troops from the Midwest state to the U.S.-Mexico border if President Donald Trump's administration requests the help.

Reynolds' press secretary Brenna Smith confirmed the Republican governor's support Thursday.

She says Reynolds "supports a safe, secure border and supports the rule of law."

Smith adds the Iowa National Guard had not been asked to deploy as of Thursday evening.

The remarks came after Trump said he wants to send between 2,000 and 4,000 National Guard members to the border with Mexico to combat illegal immigration and drug smuggling.

