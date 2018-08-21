Iowa Gov. criticized for immigration comment on Tibbetts murder

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds released a statement on the Mollie Tibbetts case late Tuesday afternoon which by Tuesday evening had drawn scores of complaints online.

Reynolds’ statement came after investigators announced Cristhian Rivera, a 24-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico, has been charged with Tibbetts’ murder.

Investigators said Rivera, believed to have lived in the Brooklyn, Iowa area for several years, abducted and murdered Tibbetts while she was out jogging in Brooklyn on July 18.

Gov. Reynolds’ statementexpressed grief over Tibbetts’ death, offered condolences to her family and praised law enforcement for their work on the case.

Her statement ended by saying Iowans “are angry that a broken immigration system allowed a predator like {Rivera} to live in our community.”

Dozens have criticized Reynolds online for what they characterize as the politicizing of a tragedy.

“You are now adding to the problem by using Mollie's death for your agenda,” user @quanthealing tweeted at Gov. Reynolds.

“This is not an immigration issue,” tweeted @josie_taylor15. “This is a women’s safety issue.”

When the governor's statement was posted on her Facebook page, among the more than 500 comments by Tuesday evening was one by user Rezin Secrest who wrote, “there's no reason to blame all Latinos for this.”

Some online supported the governor’s statement, like user @malibubrooke who tweeted thanks to Gov. Reynolds for “recognizing this for what it is.”

Facebook user Rachel Woods commented, “this crime was avoidable because the murderer should not have been here in the first place.”