Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds begins statewide tour to tell the story of Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds has begun her Statewide Tour to Tell the Iowa Story. The tour begins in Bettendorf on Thursday, May 31.

Gov. Reynolds will be campaigning across the state, speaking with Iowans and asking them for their vote int he upcoming election. The governor will be talking about Iowa's success story and she is working to build an even better Iowa.

Thursday, May 31:

Where: Happy Joes (Bettendorf, Iowa)

When: 8:30 a.m.

Thursday, May 31:

Where: Great American Popcorn Company (Cedar Rapids, Iowa)

When: 2:30 p.m.

Friday, June 1:

Where: Single Speed Brewery (Waterloo, Iowa)

When: 1 p.m.

Friday, June 1:

Where: Mason City Farmer's Market (Mason City, Iowa)

When: 5 p.m.

Saturday, June 2:

Where: Frontier Days Parade (Fort Dodge, Iowa)

When: 9:30 a.m.

Sunday, June 3rd:

Where: Reynolds Campaign Headquarters (Urbandale, Iowa)

When: 5 p.m.

Monday, June 4th:

Where: The New Feed Lot Restaurant and Diner (Red Oak, Iowa)

When: 9 a.m.

Monday, June 4th:

Where: 712 Restaurant (Council Bluffs, Iowa)

When: 11 a.m.