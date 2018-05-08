Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds declares May 7 Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day

More than 40 years after the Vietnam War ended, stories of those lost there are still unfolding, especially for one Iowa family.

The 11th Annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day Ceremony was held Monday, May 7, at the state capitol.

During the ceremony, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation declaring Monday, Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.

The family of John D. Killen III, known as Jackie, was there. The marine died serving in the Vietnam War.

His remains were recently found and he will tentatively be buried at Arlington Cemetery in August.

Family members say they have closure now.

"It was a hard thing for our family to contend with all these years and now it's time to lay him to rest and to say, Semper Fi Jackie," John's sister, Mary Killen Boozer said.

A special wreath for Vietnam Veterans is now on display in the Capitol Rotunda.