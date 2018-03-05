Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to make Bettendorf stop Thursday-Mar. 8

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) — Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg plan to make a special announcement in the Governor’s hometown of Osceola on Wednesday, March 7. After that they are scheduled to travel the state to share their message.
The Governor plans to be in Bettendorf at Ross' Restaurant, 2297 Falcon Avenue, on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.
Here’s the Governor's full itinerary:
Wednesday, March 7, 2018
Clarke County Fairgrounds
2070 W Mclane Street
Osceola, IA
6:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 8, 2018
HyVee Dining Room
1700 E Washington Street
Mt. Pleasant, IA
8:00 a.m.
Ross' Restaurant
2297 Falcon Avenue
Bettendorf, IA
11:00 a.m.
Legacy Manufacturing
6509 Partners Ave
Marion, IA 52302
2:15 p.m.
Legends American Grill
2902 S Center Street
Marshalltown, IA
4:45 p.m.
ISU Alumni Center
429 Alumni Lane
Ames, IA
6:30 p.m.
Friday, March 9, 2018
Old Bostons
809 Central Avenue #110
Fort Dodge, IA
9:00 a.m.
Music Man Steetscape
308 S Pennsylvania Avenue
Mason City, IA
12:00 p.m.
HyVee
6301 University Avenue
Cedar Falls, IA
2:30 p.m.
Younkers Tea Room
713 Walnut Street #600
Des Moines, IA
5:30 p.m.