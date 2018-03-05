Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to make Bettendorf stop Thursday-Mar. 8

Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg plan to make a special announcement in the Governor’s hometown of Osceola on Wednesday, March 7. After that they are scheduled to travel the state to share their message.

The Governor plans to be in Bettendorf at Ross' Restaurant, 2297 Falcon Avenue, on Thursday morning at 11 a.m.

Here’s the Governor's full itinerary:

Wednesday, March 7, 2018

Clarke County Fairgrounds

2070 W Mclane Street

Osceola, IA

6:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 8, 2018

HyVee Dining Room

1700 E Washington Street

Mt. Pleasant, IA

8:00 a.m.

Ross' Restaurant

2297 Falcon Avenue

Bettendorf, IA

11:00 a.m.

Legacy Manufacturing

6509 Partners Ave

Marion, IA 52302

2:15 p.m.

Legends American Grill

2902 S Center Street

Marshalltown, IA

4:45 p.m.

ISU Alumni Center

429 Alumni Lane

Ames, IA

6:30 p.m.

Friday, March 9, 2018

Old Bostons

809 Central Avenue #110

Fort Dodge, IA

9:00 a.m.

Music Man Steetscape

308 S Pennsylvania Avenue

Mason City, IA

12:00 p.m.

HyVee

6301 University Avenue

Cedar Falls, IA

2:30 p.m.

Younkers Tea Room

713 Walnut Street #600

Des Moines, IA

5:30 p.m.

