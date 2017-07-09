Iowa Governor appears in rap music video about gun violence

Iowa's Governor Kim Reynolds is part of a rap music video.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds stands with rapper Will Keeps during the release of Keeps' video "Droppin" on July 6, 2017. (CNN)

The lieutenant governor, a police chief, and a local pastor also participated.

'Droppin' by rapper Will Keeps was released Thursday. The message is a community-wide call to end gun violence.

"I participated in that video but I hadn't seen it until today. It's moving, it's factual and it's what we're facing. And it's what we have to do as a community," said Reynolds.

You can learn more about rapper Will Keeps at WillKeeps.com.

