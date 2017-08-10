Iowa Humane Society offers ‘Office Cat Program’

A humane society in Waterloo, Iowa is offering an ‘office cat program’ where pet-friendly businesses can foster cats until they’re adopted.

For the past month, every week, Waterloo businesses have been fostering cats from the Cedar Bend Humane Society. It’s a new program that’s grabbing many business owner’s attention.

The business owners enjoy having a cat in the building, and it helps the Humane Society which is overflowing with cats right now.

Currently, five Cedar Valley businesses are participating in the program. And because of it, many cats have been adopted as an ‘official office cat’ or found a permanent home.

