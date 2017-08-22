Iowa, Illinois Army National Guard units deploy to Middle East

As President Donald Trump announced a U.S. recommitment to the 16-year-old war in Afghanistan, troops from Illinois and Iowa are getting ready to deploy to the Middle East. The president declared Monday night that U.S. troops must "fight to win" in a prime-time address.

That announcement was made as 40 Illinois National guard members prepare to deploy to Afghanistan this fall. A sending off ceremony is planned for Thurs. Aug 24, 2017 in Peoria where members of the Company B, 2nd Battalion, 238th Aviation Regiment will leave for training at Fort Hood, Texas before deploying in support of Operation Freedom Sentinal.

The Peoria-based unit operates the CH47 Chinook Helicopters. The unit will be responsible for air-assault missions, passenger movement, VIP transport and aerial resupply. The ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. at the hangar of the Army Aviation Support Facility #3 in Peoria, Illinois. The unit is expected to be mobilized for approximately 11 months, returning during summer 2018.

The Iowa Army National Guard is also sending a unit based in Waterloo on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. The guard says 35 members of Detachment 1, Company C, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion will be sent to the general theater of Operation Enduring Freedom, which includes Afghanistan.

Spokesman Gregory Hapgood tells TV-6 another deployment is possible.

"We anticipate to put out some information about the middle of next month regarding another unit that has some subordinate elements in eastern Iowa," said Hapgood.

A community send-off ceremony for the Waterloo unit will be held at 10 a.m. at the Waterloo Army Aviation Support Facility, 2245 West Big Rock Road, Waterloo, Iowa. The public is welcome.

