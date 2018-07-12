Iowa, Illinois Departments of Public Health warn of Cyclospora Infections

Iowa and Illinois' departments of Public Health are warning of Cyclospora infections that appear to be connected to consumption of McDonald’s salads.

“If you ate a salad from McDonald’s since mid-May and developed diarrhea and fatigue, contact a health care provider about testing and treatment,” said Illinois DPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D.

People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with feces (stool) that contains the parasite. Cyclospora is not spread directly from one person to another.

Symptoms usually begin about a week after exposure, although some people who are infected may not have any. Symptoms may include the following:

• Frequent bouts of watery diarrhea (the most common symptom)

• Loss of appetite and weight

• Cramping, bloating, and/or increased gas

• Nausea (vomiting is less common)

• Fatigue

• Low-grade fever

Cyclospora infection can be treated with specific antibiotics. If not treated, the illness may last for a few days to a month or longer.

