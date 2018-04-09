Iowa Inmate Charged with Threatening Federal Judge

On April 5, 2018, A federal grand jury in the Northern District of Iowa charged Matthew James Howard with threats against a federal judge and mailing a threatening communication.

While incarcerated at the Anamosa State Penitentiary, on or about November 30, 2017, Howard wrote and mailed a letter in which he threatened to kill Judge Linda R. Reade, a United States District Court Judge for the Northern District of Iowa. If convicted, Howard could face up to ten years imprisonment for each of the charged counts.

This matter is being investigated by the United States Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigations.