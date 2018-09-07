Iowa State-Iowa bring school rivalry to Esports ahead of Cy-Hawk Weekend

Iowa and Iowa State are taking their school rivalry off the football field and into the world of Esports.

Friday night a matchup between Iowa and Iowa State club programs was held at Iowa’s newest esports arena, Paradigm.

The Iowa State team, The Renegades, faced off against Esports @ Iowa on the popular multiplayer game Overwatch.

“The rivalry between Iowa and Iowa State is fierce on the football field. While it’s a friendly esports matchup, we expect the inaugural matchup to become an annual event that will become just as meaningful to the next generation of fans as football is today,” said Steve Grubbs, founder of Paradigm.

Watch University of Iowa vs. Iowa State University Showmatch from paradigm_true on www.twitch.tv