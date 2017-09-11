Iowa National Guard deployed to Florida

After returning from Texas on Friday, members of the Iowa National Guard set out for Florida Monday afternoon to provide more hurricane relief.

Eleven soldiers, two CH-47F Chinook helicopters and one LUH-72 Lakota helicopter left from Davenport. Eight soldiers and one LUH-72 Lakota aircraft departed from Waterloo.

Service members say the quick turnaround is part of the job.

"Wherever they need help that's where we're going to go," says Sgt. Zachary Moog. "I love the opportunity to help people."

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Scott Millman was not one who responded to Hurricane Harvey, but he's been deployed overseas before.

"When they gave me the call for Irma, a lot of guys we just hopped right in," Millman says.

For the solider who served in Kuwait, Egypt, and Iraq, being sent out on a mission on 9/11 had even more significance.

"Filling out all the paperwork and what it takes and keep writing the date down over and over again," he explains. "Every time you don't expect that memory to come back but it comes back when you write it down."

While the 19 soldiers aren't completely clear on what they'll be doing in Florida, they're confident they have the training to assist in whatever way they can.

"We're here to help out in whatever way we need in the states," Sgt. Moog says.

They are planning to stay south for about two weeks.

