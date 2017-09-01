Iowa National Guard heads to Texas

Today, eleven members of the Iowa National Guard headed to Texas to help with Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts. For two of the men, this is a unique mission.

“It feels great to be able to help so I’ve never been activated stateside personally and I’m really looking forward to the opportunity to get down to Texas to help,” says SGT. Zachary Moog.

Captain Forest Lightle is in the same boat.

“Well first and foremost these are our citizens if it was happening in Iowa, I would certainly hope we would get that support it feels really good to be part of a mission like this it really is an honor to serve.”

Both men say it’s tough to leave family behind.

“Leaving family and friends is the hardest part you know leaving your kids but I just point to the people right now in Texas and say that’s the right thing to do,” says Lightle.

They say they’re proud to serve.

The crews and aircraft will arrive at the Grand Prairie Armed Forces Reserve Complex outside of Dallas, Texas this evening. That's where they'll be based throughout the operation.