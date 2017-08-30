Iowa National Guard on standby to assist in Texas

As of Wednesday morning, the Iowa National Guard is on standby.

FILE PHOTO

The Guard may get the call to go to Texas and help with relief efforts there, but they say the call has not come in yet. Surrounding states like Nebraska have already sent troops down south to help.

A unit in Johnston, Iowa is specially trained to handle flood response. In Iowa, the unit responded to the flood of 2008, 2011, and 2016.

All of that experience is instrumental in preparing for a disaster of this size.

"It's a huge amount of destruction with huge amounts of water. Huge amounts of wind that just destroy and leave debris for miles. So, the scope of it is what is pretty striking about it," said Col. Greg Hapgood of the Iowa Nationa Guard.

If and when the Iowa national guard does get the call, they can be there and operating within 24 hours.

