Iowa National Guard to help with Texas hurricane recovery



Helicopters and soldiers from Iowa are headed to Texas to help with recovery efforts. Officials say 11 Soldiers and two CH-47F Chinook helicopters from the Iowa Army National Guard will deploy on Friday, September 1 to the Houston, Texas area to support response operations for Hurricane Harvey.

The team is comprised as follows: seven Soldiers from Company B, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, based in Davenport; one Soldier from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, based in Boone; one Soldier from Detachment 1, Company D, 2-211th General Aviation Support Battalion, based in Davenport; one Soldier from Company C, 2-147th Aviation, based in Boone; and one Soldier from the 671st Troop Command, based in Johnston. The aircraft and crew members will be used to move supplies, equipment and people in support of the response operations.

According to the announcement, the state of Texas requested support from Iowa. Support is provided under the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (“EMAC”), an agreement executed previously between all 50 states, two territories, and the District of Columbia, to assist one another in times of crisis. EMAC is a national, mutual aid and partnership agreement that allows state-to-state assistance during Governor-declared or federally-declared emergencies. Once the conditions for providing assistance to a requesting state have been set, the terms constitute a legally binding contractual agreement that make affected states responsible for reimbursement.

