Iowa Officers Accused Of Racial Profiling

Two men pulled over by police in Des Moines, Iowa last month have filed a lawsuit against the officers involved, accusing them of racial profiling.

Video showing the traffic stop of Montray Little and Jared Clinton went viral after its release.

Both were praised for the way they conducted themselves during the lengthy stop

"For future people that are in this situation, I guess what I want them to take away from this is that, remain respectful to the officers in the stop," said Clinton. "Just keep your composure and you should come out of that situation as I did."

Civil rights organizations like the NAACP and the ACLU of Iowa say stops like this have been happening to people of color for too long and enough is enough.

"This is a visual confirmation of what people of color consistently say about the reasonable fear for their bodies and their lives," said Mark Stringer, ACLU of Iowa Executive Director. "That they feel during every single police encounter."