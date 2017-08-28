Iowa Public Information Board meets in secret on shooting

The Iowa Public Information Board recently met in secret to discuss an accidental fatal shooting by a Burlington police officer.

The Des Moines Register objected to the board's decision to take action Friday based on the secret meeting. The board declined to say what action it took.

Board member Rick Morain says he understands the newspaper's frustrations, but he supports the action because he took part in the private discussion.

The board met Friday to review the 2015 accidental fatal shooting of Autumn Steele. She was shot in front of her toddler by a Burlington policeman.

Steele's family and the Burlington Hawk Eye want state officials to release a 12-second police video that includes the shooting.