Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission rejects plans for Cedar Rapids casino

A state gaming commission has again rejected proposals for a casino in Cedar Rapids.

The 3-2 vote Thursday reflected the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission's running concerns that a new facility would hurt profits at existing Iowa casinos - particularly those surrounding Iowa's second-largest city.

The decision came during a meeting in Dubuque, where members discussed the merits of three proposals. Two of the proposals came from Cedar Rapids Development Group. They included a plan for a $196 million Cedar Crossing development on the west side of the Cedar River and a smaller, $106 million casino in downtown Cedar Rapids.

The third proposal from Wild Rose Entertainment would have built a smaller $42 million "boutique" casino downtown.

The commission also rejected a casino proposal for Cedar Rapids in 2014.

