Iowa Rep. Hanson passes away

Iowa Democratic Representative for House District 82 (Van Buren, Jefferson, and Davis counties) Curt Hanson has passed away.

Dave Loebsack tweeted that he had died Friday morning.



Very sad to hear of @RepCurtHanson's passing. He was an honorable man. My thoughts and prayers to his wife, children and grandkids — Dave Loebsack (@daveloebsack) June 16, 2017

Speaker Linda Upmeyer (R-Clear Lake) issued the following statement regarding the passing of Rep. Curt Hanson (D-Fairfield):

“Rep. Hanson was passionate about being a voice for his constituents and was a friend to many in the Iowa House. He will be missed.

We send our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Rep. Hanson.”