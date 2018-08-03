Iowa Reports First West Nile Death of 2018

The Iowa Department of Public Health announced the first reported 2018 Iowa death associated with West Nile virus in an elderly adult (81+ years of age) from Central Iowa.

The second case of human West Nile virus infection has also been reported in a Palo Alto County adult (61 to 80 years of age) male who has recovered.

“West Nile virus is in Iowa,” said IDPH Deputy Epidemiologist, Dr. Ann Garvey.

Iowans should take the following steps to reduce the risk of exposure to West Nile virus:

• Use insect repellent with DEET, Picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535. Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children. For example, oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years of age and DEET should not be used on children less than 2 months of age.

• Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

• Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes and socks outdoors whenever possible.

• Eliminate standing water around the home because that's where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in bird baths every three to four days.

