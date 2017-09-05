Iowa State Penitentiary to hold a picnic for good inmates

Warden Patti Wachtendorf says the Sept. 16 event will be the first-of-its-kind at Iowa's maximum-security prison for male offenders.



Inmates who have not had rules violations in the last three years are eligible to attend, along with two visitors.



The prison is expecting 30 inmates and 57 guests for the event, where chicken, baked beans, chips, and cookies will be on the menu.



Wachtendorf says the picnic will give offenders a chance to eat a meal with their families, which isn't allowed during routine visits. She says the purpose is to encourage positive behavior, adding that inmates who participated in a large July 1 brawl will be ineligible.