Iowa Secretary of State announces new record high of registered voters before a primary election

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate released new data showing that Iowa has more active registered voters than before any June primary in Iowa history. There are currently 1,964,522 active registered voters in the state. The previous high leading into a June primary election was 1,956,723 in 2010.

Secretary Pate reminds voters who want to participate in Tuesday’s June 5 primary but are not registered to vote can register and vote at the polls on Election Day. If you are registering to vote on Election Day you will need to bring a photo ID and proof of residency, such as a lease or utility bill. That process has not changed from previous elections.