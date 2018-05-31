Iowa Secretary of State hopes training materials will prepare polls for primary

Precinct election officials and county auditors will be more prepared for the June 5 primary after receiving additional resources from Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

The information included 1,682 guidebooks and seven videos produced by the Secretary of State's Office. They were sent to all 99 county auditors in May along with the launch of a new online training system.

“It is vital that every poll worker understands the law changes and new Voter ID requirements that are in effect," Secretary Pate said. "This year is a soft-rollout, so it’s a bit of a learning curve for everyone involved."

Pate also wants to remind absentee voters absentee ballots must be received by the county auditor's office by the time polls close on election night, or postmarked by June 4.

Nearly 42,000 absentee ballots have been requested as of May 29. That is 9,234 more than at the same point in 2014.

Primary Election Day is June 5 and polling hours are from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Iowans can find their polling place at https://voterreadyiowa.org/resources/