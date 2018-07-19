Iowa Secretary os State details election security measures in new video

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announces the release of a new animated video that details the numerous steps Iowa election officials take to protect the integrity of the vote.

The video explains the election process in an easy and understandable way, beginning with voter registration. It also examines the roles physical security, poll workers, paper ballots, and voting equipment play in administering clean and fair elections in Iowa.

The video details a broad spectrum of steps Secretary Pate, county auditors, and precinct election officials take to secure elections. This includes developing contingency plans, securing and testing voting equipment, and ballot handling measures.

“Iowans vote on paper ballots and that is a vital step to ensuring the integrity of our elections,” Secretary Pate said. “We also instituted post-election audits this year to add another layer of validation to the process. My office and all 99 county auditors are dedicated to protecting the integrity of the vote. It is our number one priority.”

The short video was created in partnership with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) and paid for by the 2018 Help America Vote Act Election Security Fund.

