Iowa Senate Leader Bill Dix resigns after video surfaces allegedly showing him kissing lobbyist

Iowa Senate Leader Bill Dix (R- Shell Rock) will announce his resignation at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon after a video surfaced appearing to show him kissing a lobbyist in a Des Moines Bar.

The video was posted Monday morning on Iowa Starting Line, a liberal website run by a former Democrat staffer. It claims Sen. Dix is kissing a lobbyist for a municipality group.

That website said the video came from an anonymous person who saw the two in a bar and recognized Sen. Dix.

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds was asked about the video in her Monday press conference. She told reporters she planned to talk with him about it.