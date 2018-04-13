Iowa Senator Joni Ernst issues statement on missile strikes against Syria.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst issues a statement minutes after President Donald Trump's statement from the White House tonight.

Below is the full statement sent to TV6 from Senator Joni Ernst's office:

“Tonight, the United States and our allies executed a strong and unified response to the Assad regime’s recent attacks, making clear that their horrific crimes and use of chemical weapons against their own people will not be tolerated. The evidence produced is indisputable: Bashar al-Assad is a war criminal, and he will be held accountable for his actions.

“Russia and Iran are complicit in these chemical weapons attacks on innocent populations. The Trump administration has shown decisive and precise global leadership. We must remain unified with our allies to put a stop to these continued attacks on the Syrian people once and for all.”

