Iowa Senator Pushes For Ethanol Gallon Reallocation

Iowa legislators are pushing for upholding the law when it comes to federal ethanol requirements.

At the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing, Iowa Senator Joni Ernst pressed Environmental Protection Agency Acting Administrator Andrew Wheeler to uphold the Renewable Fuel Standard and to act on the nearly 2.25 billion gallons of ethanol waived by the EPA.

Ernst says this has destroyed ethanol demand leading to lost income for Iowa farmers.

When asked, Wheeler says the RFS should be implemented with the original intent of Congress. He adds waivers were included in that intent and there were no provisions for reallocating lost gallons.

Wheeler points out the EPA has been sued twice, and lost twice, for not granting enough waivers.

Ernst contested, "And there is also an obligation, though, of 15 billion gallons and so those gallons that have been granted waivers for, we have to figure out a reallocation strategy."

Wheeler replied, "I agree we have to figure out a reallocation strategy, but we are confined by the law."

Ernst responded, "And the law does require 15 billion gallons."

