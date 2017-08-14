Iowa State Fair Straw Poll results in race for governor

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s State Fair Straw Poll shows Governor Kim Reynolds with a significant lead in the Republican field, and State Senator Nate Boulton leads the Democrats in the race for Governor after a poll was conducted at the Secretary of State’s fair booth.

Among the votes cast Thursday through Sunday at the Iowa State Fair, Reynolds had support from 78% of Republican voters. Cedar Rapids Mayor Ron Corbett picked up 11% of the votes.

Nate Boulton is ahead in the Democratic field with 39% support. Fred Hubbell placed second with 18%.

In the Libertarian Party’s race, Jake Porter leads Marco Battaglia 55-40.

“Voting can be fun and we use the State Fair Straw Poll as a way to encourage voting and engagement in elections,” Secretary Pate said. “It’s purely for entertainment purposes and not scientific, but I do believe the poll provides some interesting insight.”

The voting wasn’t all about politics, fair food was also voted on. Pork Chop on a Stick was voted as the preferred State Fair delicacy with 26% of the votes. Cookies in a Cup and Corn Dogs are in a tight race for second place with 17% and 16% respectively in the poll for ‘Favorite State Fair Food.”

Pork Chop on a Stick is fairgoers’ preferred State Fair delicacy in the votes cast so far. 26 percent of voters chose Pork Chop on a Stick. Cookies in a Cup and Corn Dog are in a tight race for second place, with 17 percent and 16 percent, respectively, in the poll for “Favorite State Fair Food”.

University of Iowa mascot Herky and Iowa State University mascot Cy are in a tight battle for “Favorite College Mascot” among State Fair attendees. Herky leads with 40% of the votes. Cy places second, at 37%.

More than 1,000 fairgoers have voted so far. Secretary Pate’s Straw Poll is being conducted at his State Fair booth, inside the Varied Industries Building. Ipads are available to cast your vote. The poll runs through the duration of the Iowa State Fair, concluding on August 20.

