Iowa State Fair announces new foods for 2018

The Iowa State Fair is known for fun, interesting and delicious food. Each year, a list of new culinary adventures from sweet to salty, to strange and tasty are announced. Fairgoers can try over 50 new foods at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.

The 2018 new foods include:

• Brisket Mango Tango

• All Iowa Belly Up Burger*

• Beef Burnt Ends

• Fresh Made Guacamole

• Pork Belly Burnt Ends

• Pork Belly Burnt Ends Poutine

• Rocky Mountain Oysters

• Frisalino On A Stick

• Reserve PBJ Cooler

• Iowa Sunrise Cooler

• Grand Champion Cooler

• Fair Lady Cooler

• Blue Ribbon Cooler

• Best of Show Cooler

• Apple Eggrolls*

• 4 leaf Clover Cooler

• Polish Sausage Corn Dog

• Pickle Beer

• Duck Bacon Wonton

• Bacon Pancake Dippers

• Apple Dumpling

• Cherry Pie Flurry

• Deep Fried Pecan Pie On A Stick

• Salty Carmel Lightning Rod Ice Cream

• Pork Belly On A Stick

• Lamb Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

• Caribbean Leg of Lamb Taco

• Toasted Turkey Bomber

• Rube Dog

• Rainbow Popcorn

• Caramel Apple Popcorn

• Muddy Pig On A Stick (Popcorn)

• Popcorn On A Stick (Shape of Iowa)

• Tiny Tator

• Chicken Livers

• Chicken Gizzards

• Smoked Chicken Leg

• Portobello Strips On A Stick

• Double Dutch Almond Funnel Cake

• Jamaican Jerk Chicken

• Cookie Dough Spaghetti

• Cookie Dough Sundae

• Not So Thin Mint Ice Cream

• Peppermint Patty Bars

• Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadilla

• Pickle Popper

• Maple Bacon Ice Cream

• Honey Sriracha Cheese Stix

• Breakfast Sausage In A Waffle On A Stick

• Chicken In A Waffle On A Stick

• Cookie Dough In A Waffle On A Stick

• Milky In A Waffle On A Stick

• Snickers In A Waffle On A Stick

• Poffertjes

• Cappatoast

• Fair Square – Krispy Kokonut

*denotes 2018 Best New Food Finalist

The 2018 Best New Food Finalists:

All Iowa Belly Up Burger - Half pound of fresh ground pork belly seasoned with our signature rub then grilled to perfection, topped with our pulled pork then topped with our signature sauce, followed with our thick cut candied bacon and lastly with our Rib Shack Slaw and served on a brioche bun. The All Iowa Belly Up Burger is located at The Rib Shack south of the Bill Riley Stage for $10.

Apple Eggrolls - Egg rolled wrapped with Apple filling sprinkled with cinnamon sugar and can be dipped in caramel. The Apple Eggrolls are located at the Applishus Stands - East Canopy of the VI Building, Cultural Center Courtyard, South Side of Walk on Triangle and North West Corner of Walnut Square for $5.

Cast your vote to save a new food and add it to the Top 3 New Foods for 2018. Fair enthusiasts can cast their vote for the third new food via the Iowa State Fair App. Voting closes Friday, July 20 at 10 a.m.

The top 3 new Fair foods will compete for the coveted 2018 Iowa State Fair People's Choice Best New Food. Fairgoers can sample the top three finalists and cast their vote Thursday, August 9 – Tuesday August 14. The winner will be announced on Wednesday, August 15 during the Fair.

Visit iowastatefair.org. To learn more about the 2018 New Foods and New Food Contest.

