Iowa State Fair breaks attendance record

Iowa State Fair organizers says this past weekend's weather helped push them over 2017's record-setting attendance.

According to fair officials, the 2018 estimated attendance through Friday was lagging behind 2017. They credit the nice weather over the weekend for pushing them over the top. An estimated 1,130,260 people, 189 people over 2017 visited the fairgrounds this year.

Organizers also credit the Grandstand shows for the boost. A record 15,775 people attended the Thomas Rhett concert on Wednesday, August 15. Reba McEntire drew 14,102 people Florida Georgia Line drew 11,817 people to the fair. The total Grandstand attendance of 89,558 was also a new record. The 10,643 people who watched Pentatonix in 2017 was considered a sell out, but Grandstand renovations this year opened up 4,000 more seats.

Other records broken in 2018:

- A record 75,554 cars parked on the Fairgrounds.

- A record $344,000 was spent on rides and games in one day

- The Woodcarver’s Auction raised a record $56,500 this year

- The Reserve Grand Champion 4-H Market Steer sold for a record $60,000

- the Grand Champion 4-H Meat Goat sold for a record $21,000

- The 4-H Market Hog sold for a record $61,000. It was also an all-time record for all animals sold in the Sale of Champions ever.

- The Sale of Champions raised a record $381,500 to support student scholarships.

