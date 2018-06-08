Iowa State Fair competitive entries due by July 1

The Iowa State Fair is reminding Iowans most of their competitive entries are due by July 1.

With over 65,000 competitive entries, some of the exhibits' results will be displayed during the fair August 9-19.

Here is a list of deadlines for the different categories:

June 8 Fine Art Deadline- Fine Art entries must be submitted online at https://iowastatefair.artcall.org/. No late entries will be accepted.

June 16 Photography Deadline - Photography entries and entry form/fee need to be delivery to the Fairgrounds by June 16. Mailed Photography entries must be postmarked May 21 - June 9.

July 1 Deadlines - 4-H, Ag. & Hort. Crops*, Art Access* Beef Cattle, Boer Goat, Commercial Wine*, Creative Arts & Crafts*, Dairy Cattle, Dairy Goat, Doll Houses & Miniature Rooms*, Fabric & Threads*, FFA, Floriculture, Food*, Heritage*, Horse, Llama, Oenology - Amateur Wine & Beer Making, Sheep, Swine, and Wood Projects.

July 14 Deadlines - Ag Mechanics & Technology*, Apiary – Beekeeping, Cowgirl Queen*, Dog, Pigeon, Poultry, Rabbit, Sheep Shearing (Entries accepted until August 1 with a $10 late fee), Stock Dog Trials, and Wool Show entries.

Some events are able to be submitted online, but others can be delivered by mail and postmarked by the deadline or delivered in person depending on the category.

You can learn more about the different categories by visiting iowastatefair.org.