Iowa State Fair tickets now available

Those planning to check out the Iowa State Fair next month can get a jump on tickets.

The Iowa State Fair Ticket Office is now open and is offering discounted tickets for admission, rides, concerts and more.

The office is located on the Fairgrounds in Des Moines and is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. Walk-up orders will be available through August 9.

Adult admission tickets are $8 in advance, $12 at the gate. Children's tickets are $4 in advance, $6 at the gate. Children 5 and under get in free.

Tickets may also be purchased online at www.iowastatefair.org or at participating Fareway, Hy-Vee, Price Chopper and Cash Saver stores while supplies last.

The fair runs Aug. 10-20.