Iowa State Patrol issues icy driving tips after another major pile-up on I-35

After the second major pile-up on I-35 this month, the Iowa State Patrol has issued some safe driving tips to motorists for traveling in icy conditions.

• Reduce your speed to the condition of the road;

• Increase your following distance;

• Use extra caution in the areas accelerating/decelerating (on ramps, off ramps, intersections);

• Anticipate – look up the road when travelling;

• Speed limit(s) are designed for ideal conditions.

The ISP says travelling 70 mph on dry pavement requires an overall stopping distance of around 350 feet, while travelling 50 mph on dry pavement requires around 198 feet.

The February 5 pile-up near Ames, Iowa involved 70 vehicles. The February 17 pile-up south of Huxley, Iowa involved over 90 vehicles.

ORIGINAL:

HUXLEY, Iowa (AP) - Police have reopened a stretch of Interstate 35 in central Iowa following a massive pileup involving more than 50 vehicles and injured several people.

Police believe the Saturday pileup near Huxley was caused by a quick-moving winter storm that swept the area, causing slick roads and low visibility. Cars, trucks and semitrailers were caught up in the chain-reaction pileup.

The Des Moines Register reports that the pileup shut down the interstate for two hours Saturday morning.

Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Ludwig says multiple people were injured and taken to hospitals, including one who had to be flown from the scene in a medical helicopter.